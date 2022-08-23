Despite crypto winter Nike NFT revenue exceeds $185

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Despite crypto winter Nike NFT revenue exceeds $185

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-08-23 15:15
SNEAK PEEK
  • Declining interest of users in NFT has caused a decrease by 40% in Q2 trading volume.
  • Nike has emerged as the sports brand that has profited the most from digital tokens.
  • NFT prices of Nike NFT have reduced in February and April 2022.
Nike has profited from NFTs even though the NFTs Q2 trading volume has reduced by 40%. Ever since Nike has launched NFT-based projects, the company has earned a revenue of $185 million. As a result, the brand has become the biggest revenue generator from NFTs.
If the performance of larger brands is analyzed on the Ethereum blockchain, the top five brands are Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Adidas and Tiffany.
The detailed dashboard on the IRL Life Brand NFT landscape unveils how profitable NFTs are now for the biggest brands in the world.
Though Nike has earned well, its NFT prices have reduced in February and April this year. The market index was $23,986 on August 22.
A combination of marketing and branding led to the building of the NFT cycle. Such endeavors feature collaborations such as Nike acquiring RTFKT and Adidas with BAYC besides celebrities buying NFTs and featuring them in music videos.
As promotions slowed down, the present state of NFTs is still the same.
Based on the observations of a new study, about 30% crypto users have refused buying NFT ever.
Despite 2021 being a rewarding year for NFTs, interest among the users has decreased and crypto users do not seem as interested in the innovative technology like they were before.
The post Despite crypto winter Nike NFT revenue exceeds $185 appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text