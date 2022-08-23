Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Due To Macro Conditions – CoinShares

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Due To Macro Conditions – CoinShares

Elena R - Coinpedia
2022-08-23 12:25
The upcoming Merge update, which will convert Ethereum (ETH) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system, is anticipated to bring about positive results for the cryptocurrency market as a whole. However, it has recently come to light that ETH, itself, might not profit from the network update, according to certain market analysts.
The Ethereum price decreased by 4% during the previous day. Since the coin’s price fell below the $2,000 threshold, there has been a steady downward trend. Despite the anticipation around the merger, assuming Ethereum is able to maintain above its immediate support level, it may not trade close to the $1,300 support level.
Additionally, Meltem Demirors, the chief strategy officer of cryptocurrency asset management firm CoinShares, has suggested that the macro environment, such as high inflation, might discourage new capital from entering Ethereum. She also said it would overshadow the hype surrounding Ethereum’s impending merger to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

Demirors Analyzes The ETH Merger

Overall, the news of the merger aided the July crypto market’s short-term market rise. The September 15 event, if successful, will turn Ethereum into a deflationary asset and could lead to a rise in the price of the cryptocurrency.
According to Demirors, despite The Merge and all these wonderful technological advancements, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook is ambiguous, which is not what the market was looking for, as is apparent from the recent meetings.
While there is a lot of ebullience or enthusiasm surrounding the Merge, one major problem, in her opinion, is that those who view the Merge as an external catalyst for Ethereum view it as a standalone event.
Additionally, Demirors observed that because of the uncertainty surrounding the post-Merge climate, investors are avoiding risks; as a result, capital in the industry has been raised through options rather than direct exposure.
She also points out that the Ethereum price in its Bitcoin pair (ETH/BTC) is overextended after a gain of more than 50% over the last two months.

ETH Could Retest The $1,500 Level

Since The Merge is still a few days away, a decline in the hype is anticipated. Spirits are expected to soar high again with the beginning of the new month.
Furthermore, it is possible that this will lead to pressure on purchasing and selling, causing short-term holders of the stock to sell their shares prior to the merger, which could cause trouble for ETH in the future.
If this is true, ETH’s price will probably reach the $2,000 mark before the Merge. The market will rise along with rapid ETH buying and staking, just as it did previously, aiding other currencies like Bitcoin to reach their previous highs.
The post Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Due To Macro Conditions – CoinShares appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text