Telegram Founder Proposes an Idea to Auction Usernames as NFT-Like Smart Contracts

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-08-23 11:58
SNEAK PEEK
  • Telegram founder shared an innovative idea to sell usernames through NFT-like smart contracts.
  • Pavel Durov is the founder of Telegram.
  • He shared his idea in his personal Telegram group on Tuesday.
Telegram founder Panel Durov has again come up with a new idea to auction in-demand usernames, groups, and channel links through NFT-like smart contracts. According to him, a marketplace with millions of reputed usernames on sale as assets will be the next big step.
On his Telegram channel, “Durov’s Channel” he said,
Imagine how successful Telegram with its 700 million users could be if we put reserved @ usernames, group and channel links for auction.
He also added,
This would create a new platform where username holders could transfer them to interested parties in protected deals – with ownership secured on the blockchain via NFT-like smart contracts. Other elements of the Telegram ecosystem, including channels, stickers or emoji, could later also become part of this marketplace.
The Telegram Founder also wrote that Telegram elements like channels, stickers or emoji, can be introduced on the marketplace later.
His idea comes after the immense success of domain names auction on The Open Network (TON).
TON is a layer-1 blockchain network. It was designed by the Telegram team. The blockchain network allowed users to assign human names to crypto wallets, smart contracts, and websites. It uses the PoS consensus mechanism and supports staking as well as the development of NFTs and dApps.
Talking about the auction of domain names on TON, he mentioned that he was really impressed with its success.
Initially, TON was developed as a digital payments network on Telegram. But it ran into legal battles with the SEC. It was about unregistered preliminary sales of $1.7billion Gram tokens.
The Telegram founder lost the case in court in 2020. After that, he is focusing more on the development and expansion of the Telegram channel.
The post Telegram founder proposes an idea to auction usernames as NFT-like smart contracts appeared first on Today NFT News.
