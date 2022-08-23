Binance Market Update (2022-08-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, up by 2.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,888 and $21,550 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,458, up by 1.26%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SSV , FORTH , and ANT , up by 27%, 26%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: