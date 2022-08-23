copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-23)
Binance
2022-08-23 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, up by 2.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,888 and $21,550 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,458, up by 1.26%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SSV, FORTH, and ANT, up by 27%, 26%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bank Run at NFT Lender BendDAO Prompts Attempt to Avert Another Liquidity Crisis
- BTC Falls Below $21,000, Down Over 2.37% in 24 Hours
- Telegram Founder Teases Marketplace for Address Auctions
- Celsius Depositors Fracture Again on Legal Strategy as 'Withhold' Group Lawyers Up
- Hodlnaut recorded nearly $200 million in a financial deficit
- aUSD Lost Peg After Acala destroyed the abnormally additional 2.97 billion aUSD.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6641 (+1.37%)
- ETH: $1610.71 (+3.05%)
- BNB: $298.1 (+2.16%)
- XRP: $0.3398 (+1.25%)
- ADA: $0.4565 (+3.07%)
- SOL: $35.24 (+2.53%)
- DOGE: $0.06841 (+3.57%)
- DOT: $7.6 (+6.44%)
- SHIB: $0.00001311 (+1.39%)
- MATIC: $0.8099 (+3.93%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SSV/BUSD (+27%)
- FORTH/BUSD (+26%)
- ANT/BUSD (+20%)
