Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 28, the Level Is Fear

According to Alternative.me, today's Fear & Greed Index is 28. The level of fear is same compared to yesterday.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).