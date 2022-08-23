Exchange
Nvidia Officially Enters Into Metaverse

Gauri Pant - Coinnounce
2022-08-23 02:44
Nvidia is now officially putting all its eggs in the metaverse basket. At SIGGRAPH, the company announced a wide variety of Metaverse projects they’re working on.
Nvidia, this year’s SIGGRAPH annual conference for computer graphics, has made some serious announcements. The graphic descriptor company announced that they will focus on a number of new metaverse initiatives.
This is a significant move, we’re seeing how Meta is already using 16,000 new Nvidia GPUs to power its own. Metaverse economics .

Neural Graphs

Of course, Nvidia is mostly known for its GPUs, but one of the company’s most exciting new Metaverse announcements has to do with its neural graphics SDKs.
The company is working on “neural graphs” powered by artificial intelligence. The field of neural graphics is brand new and is the intersection of artificial intelligence and computer graphics.
Once fully deployed, neural graphics will be used to create and simulate a realistic 3D world inside a computer. Developers can access this functionality through different SDKs, including the newly released NeuralVDB.

Avatar Cloud Engine

Another fascinating tool mentioned at the conference is the Omniverse ACE . Now, ACE stands for Avatar Cloud Engine. It is a set of cloud-based services and AI models to be used to create realistic 3D avatars.
This is an important improvement because for Metaverse to be successful, it needs realistic avatars that users can define. ACE combines several sophisticated AI technologies that allow developers to create digital assistants. Turing test .
The technology was built on the Unified Transaction Framework . The framework is still not available to the general public; but Nvidia plans to release it later this year. In addition, Nvidia has also released a new version. omniverse. The USD platform offers talented developers a complete toolset to build Metaverse-enabled apps from the ground up. It even comes with an engine that allows developers to run fully rendered virtual worlds. Nvidia is just one company. However, their announcement on SIGGRAPH shows that Metaverse is starting to get the attention it deserves from some of the biggest names in the tech industry.
With Nvidia fully committed to the Metaverse, it’s only a matter of time before other companies do the same.
