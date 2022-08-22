Binance Market Update (2022-08-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -2.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,894 and $21,788 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,054, down by -2.16%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LAZIO , ALPINE , and TRIBE , up by 34%, 19%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: