Binance Market Update (2022-08-22)
Binance
2022-08-22 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -2.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,894 and $21,788 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,054, down by -2.16%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LAZIO, ALPINE, and TRIBE, up by 34%, 19%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Celsius Depositors Fracture Again on Legal Strategy as 'Withhold' Group Lawyers Up
- Hodlnaut recorded nearly $200 million in a financial deficit
- aUSD Lost Peg After Acala destroyed the abnormally additional 2.97 billion aUSD.
- Market Cap Back At $1T After Bitcoin Lost 14% Weekly (Market Watch)
- South Koreans Will Have to Pay A Heavy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops
- Ethereum developers ease the obsession of selling
- Crypto WODL: Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers
- Ronin Hackers Have Moved The Stolen $625M to Bitcoin Network: Report
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6335 (-2.56%)
- ETH: $1567.38 (-3.55%)
- BNB: $296.1 (-1.00%)
- XRP: $0.335 (-2.62%)
- ADA: $0.4494 (-3.67%)
- SOL: $34.62 (-4.76%)
- DOGE: $0.0667 (-3.89%)
- DOT: $7.2 (-3.23%)
- SHIB: $0.00001291 (-3.58%)
- MATIC: $0.7899 (-2.91%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LAZIO/BUSD (+34%)
- ALPINE/BUSD (+19%)
- TRIBE/BUSD (+16%)
