Telegram Founder Teases Marketplace for Address Auctions

Messaging platform Telegram could soon offer a marketplace to auction addresses, founder Pavel Durov said Monday in a message in the app.

Durov referenced an earlier auction of wallets domain names on The Open Network, the protocol he developed alongside Telegram. Having left the project behind due to regulatory concerns from the SEC, he proposed that the messaging app could have success in re-introducing elements of Web3 by auctioning off “@ usernames, group and channel links.”

The price of TON, the native token behind The Open Network, is up 15% since Durov sent the message.

"This would create a new platform where username holders could transfer them to interested parties in protected deals - with ownership secured on the blockchain via NFT-like smart-contracts," Durov said on Telegram.