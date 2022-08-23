Hollywood producer of The Gentlemen Ivan Atkinson partners with Light Cycle on Caduceus Blockchain

Ivan’s One Van Films will adopt NFTs & DAO for future productions seeing loyal fans rewarded through utilities such as behind-the-scenes access and more

Ivan Atkinson’s acclaimed film production company One Van Films is partnering with 3D Metaverse Platform Light Cycle on the Caduceus Ecosystem for a pioneering new NFT and DAO project that rewards loyal fans and supporters by creating an eco-economy providing a twist on the traditional challenges within the film industry.

One Van Films is an independent British film production company based in London and founded by celebrated Hollywood story writer and producer Ivan Atkinson. His recent work includes The Gentleman (2019), Wrath of Man (2020), and Aladdin (2019) and he is famed for having worked with some of the most creative talents in the industry including Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham, and Matthew McConaughey.

This new project will allow loyal fans to have an up close and personal relationship with the film industry with totally unprecedented levels of behind-the-scenes access. It comes in the form of Digital NFT ownership and tokenisation of exclusive moments and collectibles. It will also revolutionise how fans can interact while watching the movie, i.e. choosing different endings, purchasing the items they like in the film and etc. The disruptive and pioneering project will be listed on The Light Cycle platform, which is an obvious choice due to its speed, ease, and - unlike so many other platforms in the sector - minimal costs.