Nike Becomes World’s Highest-Earning Brand From NFT Sales

Nike, America’s most iconic sports brand, has been revealed to be the world’s biggest-earning brand from sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The brand topped the list of highest-earning brands from NFTs sales, with sales of $185 million, according to data from Dune Analytics.

In addition to total revenue being seven times higher than the next on the list, Nike also topped total transactions at over 67,000.

Source: Dune Analytics via Twitter

Meanwhile, other athletics and fashion companies dominated the top five on the list. In succeeding places were Dolce & Gabbana, Tiffany, and Gucci, with total revenue of $25 million, $12 million, and $11 million respectively.

D&G leads with over 9,000 transactions, followed by Gucci with almost 4,000, while Tiffany managed to earn that amount from a mere 74 transactions.

Adidas rounded out fifth place with $10 million in total revenue but the second most amount of transactions at over 51,000.

NFT sales

The data comes as NFT sales have dipped over the course of the past year, apart from a singular spike on the first of May this year, according to data from Non-Fungible.com.

Roughly one year ago, the number of daily sales peaked at nearly 210,000 on Aug 27, while on Aug 29, the same occurred for daily sales, hitting nearly $430 million.

Source: Non-Fungible.com

The number of sales persisted above 120,000 until the end of last year, when the price of cryptocurrencies and daily NFT sales also proceeded to decline, apart from a strong period of volatility in Jan and Feb.

As of this week, volume has fallen to a mere 19,000 transactions, with a paltry $6 million in total sales.

Bored Apes top ten

Yet, despite the decline in NFT sales, some collections continue to dominate the sales charts. Over the past 24 hours, the top 10 NFT sales consisted solely of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, according to data from CryptoSlam.

The top ape was sold for 150 Ethereum or roughly $242,000. Sales for the collection were up 54% over the past day, amounting to a total of over $3 million in sales.

Source: CryptoSlam