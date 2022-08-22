copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-22)
Binance
2022-08-22 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -0.83% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,894 and $21,788 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,415, down by -0.06%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TRIBE, LAZIO, and EOS, up by 19%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Celsius Depositors Fracture Again on Legal Strategy as 'Withhold' Group Lawyers Up
- Hodlnaut recorded nearly $200 million in a financial deficit
- aUSD Lost Peg After Acala destroyed the abnormally additional 2.97 billion aUSD.
- Market Cap Back At $1T After Bitcoin Lost 14% Weekly (Market Watch)
- South Koreans Will Have to Pay A Heavy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops
- Ethereum developers ease the obsession of selling
- Crypto WODL: Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers
- Ronin Hackers Have Moved The Stolen $625M to Bitcoin Network: Report
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6344 (-1.47%)
- ETH: $1591.76 (-1.88%)
- BNB: $299 (+0.13%)
- XRP: $0.3374 (-1.63%)
- ADA: $0.4538 (-1.60%)
- SOL: $34.83 (-3.41%)
- DOGE: $0.06734 (-2.69%)
- DOT: $7.27 (-1.76%)
- SHIB: $0.00001308 (-1.58%)
- MATIC: $0.7965 (-1.34%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- TRIBE/BUSD (+19%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+14%)
- EOS/BUSD (+13%)
