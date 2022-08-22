Top 100 Ethereum Whales Now Hold 11.96 Trillion Shiba Inu Worth $155M

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Among 10 Biggest Coins Held By Top 100 Ethereum Whales.

Shiba Inu’s adoption among cryptocurrency whale investors has continued to skyrocket in recent times.

Per fresh data shared by WhaleStats, a crypto analytics company that tracks the activities of the top Ethereum addresses, Shiba Inu is currently among the top crypto holdings by dollar value among the top 100 Ethereum whales.

WhalesStats noted that the top 100 ETH whales are holding SHIB tokens worth a total of 11,961,088,316,679 (over 11.96 trillion) SHIB worth $155,613,759 ($155.61 million).

According to the ranking, Shiba Inu sits as the fourth biggest cryptocurrency by dollar value among the top 100 ETH whales.

Growing Whale Shiba Inu Adoption

The development does not come as a surprise given the growing purchase of Shiba Inu by top ETH whales.

As reported by TheCryptoBasic, an Ethereum whale bought a whopping 312 billion SHIB worth around $3.72 billion. The whale acquired a whopping amount of Shiba Inu tokens in one single transaction.

Last week, Shiba Inu whale activities reached a four-month high after a total of 433 transactions exceeding $100,000 were recorded in a single day.