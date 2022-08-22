Australia to Enforce Crypto Regulations This Year (Report)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Australia to Enforce Crypto Regulations This Year (Report)

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-08-22 12:02
The government of Australia reportedly plans to identify which cryptocurrencies are widely used in the country and place them under a regulatory framework by the end of 2022.
Numerous Australian politicians have hinted about a possible crypto regulatory plan over the past few years. Earlier in2022, the Labor Party won the elections, while its leader Anthony Albanese became the nation’s new Prime Minister. Upon his appointment, he said implementing regulations on the local cryptocurrency sector is one of the government’s main goals.

‘Token Mapping’ Becomes a Priority

According to a recent coverage by Bloomberg, Albanese’s administration will examine which digital assets are the most popular in Australia and decide how they should be regulated. Treasurer Jim Chalmers said this process, classified as “token mapping,” will occur before the year’s end.
The Labor government will also monitor the existing regulatory policies and seek to update them. Additionally, it will check how different cryptocurrency firms, including exchanges and custodians, service their clients to ensure maximum protection for investors.
“With the increasingly widespread proliferation of crypto assets — to the extent that crypto advertisements can be seen plastered all over big sporting events — we need to make sure customers engaging with crypto are adequately informed and protected,” Chalmers stated.
Speaking on the matter was also Caroline Bowler – Chief Executive Officer of BTC Markets. In her view, “token mapping” will have numerous benefits, such as providing “greater clarity to crypto investors,” assisting watchdogs in shaping comprehensive rules, and aiding companies in developing innovations.
It is worth noting that the former government under Prime Minister Scott Morrison intended to apply rules to the domestic digital asset industry, too. Due to their loss at the elections, though, the ball is in the court of the Labour party now.

Crypto Taxation is Also on the Agenda

Several months ago, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) said it will focus on people that record capital gains or losses from cryptocurrency transactions and oblige them to pay taxes.
The ATO’s Assistant Commissioner – Tim Loh – said the entity is aware that Australians have shown great interest in digital assets lately. A survey conducted last year estimated that 17% of Aussies have some cryptocurrency holdings, while Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are the most popular assets.
The ATO did not disclose what the tax rate will be. However, it warned investors that once enforced, they should abide by the rules and report their capital gains on crypto transactions accurately. Otherwise, they could face penalties.
The post Australia to Enforce Crypto Regulations This Year (Report) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text