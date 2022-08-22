copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-22)
Binance
2022-08-22 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -1.63% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,894 and $21,788 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,181, down by -0.76%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include TRIBE, SSV, and STG, up by 15%, 12%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Market Cap Back At $1T After Bitcoin Lost 14% Weekly (Market Watch)
- South Koreans Will Have to Pay A Heavy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops
- Ethereum developers ease the obsession of selling
- Crypto WODL: Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers
- Ronin Hackers Have Moved The Stolen $625M to Bitcoin Network: Report
- 75% of Laundered ETH Lands on Tornado Cash: Report
- Celsius CFO Says Company’s Cash Flow Will See It Through 2022
- Kim Dotcom: Big Crash Needed for Crypto to Go Mainstream
- CBDC Could Combat Market Dominance From BigTech: ECB
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6389 (-1.29%)
- ETH: $1560.03 (-2.51%)
- BNB: $291.5 (-1.82%)
- XRP: $0.3354 (-2.27%)
- ADA: $0.4428 (-3.78%)
- SOL: $34.36 (-3.48%)
- DOGE: $0.06601 (-4.66%)
- DOT: $7.12 (-3.00%)
- SHIB: $0.00001291 (-2.05%)
- AVAX: $22.02 (-3.63%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- TRIBE/BUSD (+15%)
- SSV/BUSD (+12%)
- STG/BUSD (+8%)
