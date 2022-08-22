Market Cap Back At $1T After Bitcoin Lost 14% Weekly (Market Watch)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Market Cap Back At $1T After Bitcoin Lost 14% Weekly (Market Watch)

George Georgiev - CryptoPotato
2022-08-22 08:51
The cryptocurrency market is going through a rough patch, with the last few days seeing billions wiped off its total capitalization. Bitcoin has pulled below $21K once again.
All in all, the market cap is closing in on $1 trillion once again, and it’s interesting to see if the coveted level will hold.

Bitcoin Retracing Below $21,000

At the time of this writing, the leading cryptocurrency has once again pulled back below $21,000 and is charting a decline of 2.2% in the past 24 hours alone.
Source: Binance via TradingView
Over the past day, Bitcoin’s dominance – the metric that’s most commonly used to gauge the cryptocurrency’s share relative to that of the entire market – increased by almost 0.5%. This means that over this period, BTC performed better than altcoins.
However, the entire market is looking particularly shaky at the moment. With this week’s uncertain opening, the total losses for Bitcoin over the past week amount to about 14%.

Altcoins Underperform, ETH Approaching $1.5K

As mentioned above, Bitcoin performed better than the rest of the market and this is evident in the price of the major altcoins.
Source: Quantify Crypto
As seen in the table above, Ethereum is down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, while SOL, DOT, AVAX, LINK, UNI, and others, are down almost 5%.
The cryptocurrency that lost the most in the past day is Celsius Network’s CEL token – down 21%, followed by STEPN’s GMT and ETC, which are down about 6.5%.
On the other hand, EOS seems to be the best performer, up 4.8% on the day and about 13.4% on the week.
View full text