Charles Hoskinson Apologizes to Cardano Stake Pool Community

Oluwapelumi Adejumo - BeInCrypto
2022-08-22 05:28
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has apologized for his approach to claims that the Cardano Testnet is broken, saying that the SPO community is crucial to the network.
In a handful of tweets from Aug. 20, Hoskinson described the stake pool operation (SPO) community as the backbone of Cardano while also acknowledging flaws in Cardano infrastructure.
Now that I've had some time to reflect on the last 48 hours, I'd like to say a few things. First, the backbone of Cardano as a useful protocol is the SPO community. It's been a rough road for everyone over the last few years given that the infrastructure needs and experiences (1/
Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 20, 2022
The tweets are a rejoinder to Hoskinson’s earlier statements where he responded to critics who said there is a bug in the Vasil hard fork version 1.35.2.
At the time, Hoskinson got into arguments with Cardano enthusiasts who said that IOHK, Cardano’s parent company, had failed to carry the SPOs along and said respinning the testnet would be a waste of time.
It's bizarre and alarmist seeing these videos floating around that things are being rushed with 1.35.3. The code in question has been thoroughly tested for months by everyone including SPOs. The code that was an issue on the testnet has been removed.
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 19, 2022
However, not everyone was pleased with the interaction, and Hoskinson apologized. According to him, the whole community has worked overtime for the past few years to balance the user experience with good security and fast delivery.

Cardano Lacking a Community-based Organization

Hoskinson mentioned the lack of a community-based organization and the fragmented approach to community building. While these are being addressed, it will take time, he said.
The crux of the tweet is his apology for not reacting properly to the claims that the Cardano testnet is broken.
Hoskinson wrote, “I could have personally chosen a different approach. I regret that I didn’t, and I’m sorry. Ultimately, the people who know me know exactly where I’m coming from. I hate seeing these and have personal experience in the damage they cause.”
“That doesn’t change the fact that you’re all members of a family and chose to be here. I feel like I’ve let you down, and for that I’m sorry,” he added.

Vasil Upgrade to be the end of an Era

However, Hoskinson mentioned that Vasil would mark the end of an era on Cardano. The next era will include a more inclusive structure, new governance processes, faster development, and other positives.
While the Vasil hard fork will end an era, Cardano enthusiasts still look forward to knowing when it will go live. The Vasil hard fork is highly anticipated but has been delayed twice.
The post Charles Hoskinson Apologizes to Cardano Stake Pool Community appeared first on BeInCrypto.
