ETH Staking Accelerates Ahead of The Merge, Will It Help ETH Recover?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ETH Staking Accelerates Ahead of The Merge, Will It Help ETH Recover?

Bhushan Akolkar - CoinGape
2022-08-22 04:13
The world’s second-largest crypto platform Ethereum (ETH) is preparing for the much-awaited Merge upgrade coming next month on September 15. The ETH price rallied significantly on the backdrop of the Merge upgrade leading to major market optimism.
As per details, the staking of ETH in Ethereum 2.0 deposit contracts has accelerated over the last few weeks. Citing data from OKLink, crypto journalist Colin Wu reports:
The number of ETH 2.0 deposit contract addresses has reached 13,343,768, and the stake rate has exceeded 11.17%. About 36,000 ETHs have been added every week, and 153,000 new ETHs have been staked since August.
Courtesy: OKLink
Last week, ETH witnessed major selling pressure with its price hitting a weekly low of $1,525. Since then, ETH has recovered partially. As of press time, ETH is trading at $1,600 levels with its market cap slipping under $200 billion. Even at the current price, ETH is still trading 20% lower on the weekly charts.

Ethereum (ETH) On-Chain Metrics

Despite the excitement and bullish outlook for the Merge event, Ethereum’s on-chain activity has been declining over the last three months. This is because of the diminishing interest in DeFi and NFTs.
Citing data from IntoTheBlock, crypto analyst Scott Melker shows the significant drop in ETH gas fees paid. This clearly shows the drop in the Ethereum network activity. In his three key observations, analyst Melker notes:
  • Total fees have dropped 48% in the last 90 days
  • Net issuance has increased 3% in the last 90 days
  • The average transaction paid by users in the Ethereum network has decreased 50% in the last 90 days from $5.2 to $2.6
Courtesy: IntoTheBlock
The diminishing Ethereum network activity has also put pressure on the ETH burning rate. As per the ETH burnt indicator, since the implementation of EIP-1559, nearly 241K ETH has been burned in the last 90 days. “The daily amount of ETH burned has dropped approximately 50% in the past 90 days, from 2.12k to 1.06k,” writes Melker.
Courtesy: IntoTheBlock
View full text