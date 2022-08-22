Ethereum developers ease the obsession of selling

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum developers ease the obsession of selling

Gauri Pant - Coinnounce
2022-08-22 03:07

The Ethereum All-Core Developer meeting ended late on August 18 as developers prepared for the upcoming Merge. They discussed many important issues, including the consequences of sanctions imposed on Tornado Cash. The developers also discussed the issues that have arisen since the Merge testnet testnet for the Ethereum PoS transition.

Reporter Christine Kim and core developer Tim Beiko shared insights about the ACD command. Beiko further confirmed that Merge will launch on September 15, with Total Terminal Difficulty (TTD) now confirmed. However, this date can fluctuate according to network hashrate changes . We discussed TTD placed in CL order last week. Despite some slight fluctuations in hashrate, the ETA for 58750000000000000000000 is still around 9/15, so we agree to stay the same. In short, TTD is confirmed!”.

Merge event is near

Beiko added that the command covers “all things Merge as well as MEV-Boost and protocol-level censorship.” It also addresses a lot of the “more moderate governance questions” surrounding Ethereum.

Tim Beiko also updated on the impending Sepolia Merge, which was originally scheduled to take place on August 18 but was delayed to August 21 due to some validators going offline. Developer Micah Zoltu raises more pressing questions in the command. First, Zoltu raised concerns surrounding the censorship of transactions on Ethereum by ME…

Where will go in there

The details show that the preparations for the Merge implementation are in full swing, according to many Ethereum developers. The final pressure to release Merge is a heavy burden for them as the event has been delayed several times in recent months.

On the price front, ETH was hit hard during the August 19 sell-off. According to CoinMarketCap, the largest altcoin by capitalization lost key support after falling below $1,600 and losing 3% in the past 24 hours.

View full text