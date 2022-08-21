Binance Market Update (2022-08-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 2.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,762 and $21,590 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,520, up by 2.51%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SSV , SANTOS , and LDO , up by 51%, 38%, and 28%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: