Binance Market Update (2022-08-21)
2022-08-21 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 2.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,762 and $21,590 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,520, up by 2.51%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SSV, SANTOS, and LDO, up by 51%, 38%, and 28%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- 75% of Laundered ETH Lands on Tornado Cash: Report
- Celsius CFO Says Company’s Cash Flow Will See It Through 2022
- Kim Dotcom: Big Crash Needed for Crypto to Go Mainstream
- CBDC Could Combat Market Dominance From BigTech: ECB
- SARB Issues Crypto Guidelines for Local Banks
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Cash App Comes Under Probe, Here’s Why
- Cardano Price Risks 50% Drop, But The Vasil Upgrade Euphoria Could Be Its Boon
- NFL Team Houston Texans Now Accept Bitcoin Payments for Game Suites
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6762 (+5.22%)
- ETH: $1624.89 (+3.83%)
- BNB: $299.1 (+6.97%)
- XRP: $0.344 (+2.44%)
- ADA: $0.4664 (+5.64%)
- SOL: $36.35 (+5.48%)
- DOGE: $0.06939 (+1.09%)
- DOT: $7.43 (+3.92%)
- SHIB: $0.00001339 (+5.60%)
- AVAX: $23.02 (+5.40%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SSV/BUSD (+51%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+38%)
- LDO/BUSD (+28%)
