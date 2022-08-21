copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-21)
Binance
2022-08-21 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, up by 0.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,762 and $21,590 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,421, up by 0.56%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SSV, SANTOS, and LDO, up by 53%, 21%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- 75% of Laundered ETH Lands on Tornado Cash: Report
- Celsius CFO Says Company’s Cash Flow Will See It Through 2022
- Kim Dotcom: Big Crash Needed for Crypto to Go Mainstream
- CBDC Could Combat Market Dominance From BigTech: ECB
- SARB Issues Crypto Guidelines for Local Banks
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Cash App Comes Under Probe, Here’s Why
- Cardano Price Risks 50% Drop, But The Vasil Upgrade Euphoria Could Be Its Boon
- NFL Team Houston Texans Now Accept Bitcoin Payments for Game Suites
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6593 (+0.16%)
- ETH: $1621.25 (-0.83%)
- BNB: $298.5 (+4.04%)
- XRP: $0.3428 (+0.44%)
- ADA: $0.4613 (+1.27%)
- SOL: $36.02 (-1.32%)
- DOGE: $0.0692 (-0.55%)
- DOT: $7.39 (-0.40%)
- SHIB: $0.00001327 (+0.45%)
- AVAX: $22.84 (+0.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SSV/BUSD (+53%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+21%)
- LDO/BUSD (+16%)
