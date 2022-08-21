Binance Market Update (2022-08-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -0.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,762 and $21,488 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,354, up by 0.73%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NKN , SSV , and SANTOS , up by 35%, 30%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: