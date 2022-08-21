copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-21)
Binance
2022-08-21 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -0.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,762 and $21,488 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,354, up by 0.73%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NKN, SSV, and SANTOS, up by 35%, 30%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- SARB Issues Crypto Guidelines for Local Banks
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Cash App Comes Under Probe, Here’s Why
- Cardano Price Risks 50% Drop, But The Vasil Upgrade Euphoria Could Be Its Boon
- NFL Team Houston Texans Now Accept Bitcoin Payments for Game Suites
- These Meme Coins Surges While Major Crypto Prices Drop
- Solana Opens Physical Store In New York But Is It Enough To Turn The Tide For The Troubled Network?
- Long Liquidations Hit $562M in 24 Hours
- SEC Commissioner Refuses To Comment Over Being A Whistleblower
- Hodlnaut Reels Under Threat of Liquidation, Seeks Judicial Management
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6613 (+0.84%)
- ETH: $1601.49 (-2.18%)
- BNB: $297 (+3.59%)
- XRP: $0.3439 (+1.18%)
- ADA: $0.4604 (+0.66%)
- SOL: $35.64 (-3.07%)
- DOGE: $0.06921 (-1.28%)
- DOT: $7.35 (-1.08%)
- SHIB: $0.00001318 (-2.08%)
- AVAX: $22.87 (+0.40%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- NKN/BUSD (+35%)
- SSV/BUSD (+30%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+24%)
