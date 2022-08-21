Exchange
Crypto Markets About to Close Worst Week Since June’s Crash (Market Watch)

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPatato
2022-08-21 07:07

Bitcoin’s situation took another turn for the worse in the past 24 hours as the asset slipped to $20,750.

Most altcoins are in a similar position this week, making it the worst performing trading one since the massive crash in mid-June.

Bitcoin Down 15% Weekly

A lot can change in the cryptocurrency markets within a week. Bitcoin, for instance, was riding high last weekend when it jumped above $25,000 on two separate occasions to mark new multi-month peaks.

While the bulls expected to remain in control and perhaps keep pushing the asset north, the landscape changed rather immediately, and BTC plummeted by over $1,000 in hours.

But that was just the start. Bitcoin attempted a brief recovery but was stopped at $24,400 and dumped by another grand in the following hours. More pain came a few days later when BTC slumped to $21,500 (on August 19).

Yesterday saw another price dump that drove the asset to $20,800 – a three-week low. BTC tried to recover some ground but dipped to that level in the following hours as well.

As of now, it stands around $21,000. This means that it’s roughly 15% down on the week, and its market cap is close to breaking below $400 billion.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

Altcoins in Pain

As it typically happens when there’s extreme volatility with bitcoin, the alternative coins tend to go a step further.

Ethereum was among the best performers until last weekend. Perhaps fueled by hype regarding the upcoming Merge, ETH had skyrocketed to over $2,050, which became a 74-day high.

Now, though, the second-largest crypto struggles at $1,550 following several consecutive daily price drops. This means that ETH has lost $500 in a week.

On a daily scale, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, and Tron are also in the red from the larger-cap alts.

The lower- and mid-cap altcoins are in similar positions. As such, the overall crypto market cap is down by another $30 billion in a day and is close to breaking below the coveted $1 trillion mark. Just for reference, the metric stood at $1.2 trillion a week ago.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto

The post Crypto Markets About to Close Worst Week Since June’s Crash (Market Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text