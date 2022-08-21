Uniswap Blocked 253 Crypto Addresses, Here’s Why

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Uniswap Blocked 253 Crypto Addresses, Here’s Why

anushsamal - Bitcoinist
2022-08-21 01:00
Uniswap the Decentralised exchange has blocked 253 crypto addresses over the last four months that it worked with TRM Labs, which is a blockchain analytics firm. The reason behind the blocking was tied to connections with stolen funds.
This makes it the first ever time Uniswap disclosed data which is related to wallet blacklisting. These stolen funds were related to transaction mixing services that included Tornado Cash which was received as sanction from the US Treasury.
This data regarding embezzlements was furnished on GitHub by Uniswap software engineer Jordan Frankfurt. According to Yearn Finance developer Banteg had posted a tweet which comprised that Uniswap had blocked 253 crypto addresses.
It stated in one of the tweets, “Uniswap has provided an unusual level of transparency,” Banteg said in regard to “frontend censoring via TRM Labs”. Uniswap had recently struck a partnership with TRM Labs this year in the beginning and the organisation is responsible for blacklisting crypto addresses which are linked to sanctions and crypto related illegal activities.

The Types Of Risk Factors Highlighted By Uniswap

There was ambiguity regarding how many crypto addresses were blacklisted by Uniswap in collaboration with the TRM Labs gated front end.
It was later mentioned that 253 addresses were blacklisted and 30 addresses are ENS (Ethereum Name Service) domain names. Banteg, the developers has also noted that there were a total of seven different types of risk factor categories and also two risk levels.
Banteg also stated that, "Both ownership and being a counterparty of a ‘bad’ address are checked and can contribute to blocking."
Additionally there are three core thing which comprise Uniswap. The first one being the code that is running on the blockchain which anyone can interact with.
The other has to be a front-end website that provides one way users to interact with the code, thirdly a company that develops the protocol which runs the front-end website.
The company is based out of the US. Blocking the crypto addresses is going to happen on front-end level.

What Are The Seven Types Of Crimes Highlighted

The comments on GitHub according to Frankfurt, the software engineer of Uniswap, it initially had blocked the addresses which were indirectly associated with the sanctioned addresses but was scaled back.
According to the graphic posted on GitHub. it mentioned the seven types of ill conduct which TRM Labs will look for while it verifies the addresses. Stolen funds from the transaction mixer, sanctioned addresses, extra funds from known fraud are the major four categories which are detected commonly.
Other remaining categories include money used to finance terrorism and funds from hackers, it also includes matters which concern child sexual assault.
Banteg mentioned that in order to simplify the process of delivering the crypto payments to these wallets, 30 of these addresses were linked to ENS (Ethereum Name Service) names.
View full text