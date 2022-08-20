Exchange
NFL Team Houston Texans Now Accept Bitcoin Payments for Game Suites

Mandy Williams - CryptoPotato
2022-08-20 22:12
The professional American football team, Houston Texans, has become the latest National Football League (NFL) team to accept Bitcoin as payment for its single-game suites. The club said it had already made its first crypto sale after selling a suite to digital marketing agency EWR Digital.
Single game suites are exclusive football viewing spaces in stadiums that accommodate a small number of fans who want access to unique benefits such as food and beverages and a preferred gameday experience.

Houston Texans Partners BitWallet

The development is part of a partnership deal with U.S.-based cryptocurrency platform BitWallet. According to the announcement, the latter has become the Official Digital Currency Wallet of the Houston Texans.
BitWallet will facilitate crypto payments for game suites and convert the proceeds to U.S. dollars for the club. Aside from BTC, Texans fans might be able to pay with other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) since these assets are supported on the BitWallet platform.
Company CEO John T. Perrone commented on the development, noting that “digital currency has become a primary means of payment, and by partnering with BitWallet, the Texans are leading the way in the NFL.”
Greg Grissom, Houston Texans President, said:
“We are proud to partner with BitWallet to offer an exciting option for our fans who are looking to enjoy Texans gameday in one of our suites.”

NFL Teams Adopt Crypto

Although the Houston Texans claims to be the first NFL team to accept crypto payments, Nashville-based rival Tennessee Titans announced in April that it had partnered with digital asset fund UTXO Management to enable bitcoin payments, allowing fans to season tickets, game suites, and sponsorships with BTC.
Meanwhile, aside from the Texans and Titans, other NFL teams have gained exposure to the crypto industry through exclusive partnerships and sponsorship deals.
In April, the Dallas Cowboys signed a sponsorship deal with crypto exchange and wallet provider BlockchainCom, making the exchange the exclusive digital asset partner and sponsor of the NFL team.
The post NFL Team Houston Texans Now Accept Bitcoin Payments for Game Suites appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text