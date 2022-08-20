Binance Market Update (2022-08-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -3.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,785 and $21,385 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,991, down by -1.63%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include NKN , POND , and BOND , up by 48%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: