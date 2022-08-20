copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-20)
Binance
2022-08-20 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -3.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,785 and $21,385 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,991, down by -1.63%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include NKN, POND, and BOND, up by 48%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- These Meme Coins Surges While Major Crypto Prices Drop
- Solana Opens Physical Store In New York But Is It Enough To Turn The Tide For The Troubled Network?
- Long Liquidations Hit $562M in 24 Hours
- SEC Commissioner Refuses To Comment Over Being A Whistleblower
- Hodlnaut Reels Under Threat of Liquidation, Seeks Judicial Management
- This Top Crypto Records Rising Whale Activity And Sentiment After Sell-off
- Bitcoin Plunged to $20.8K, Crypto Markets Erased $120B in 48 Hours (Weekend Watch)
- Cardano Founder Says It’s “Bizarre” to Believe Vasil Hard Fork Not Launching This Year
- Is BAYC Misleading Investors With Bogus NFT IP Claims?
- Crypto Market Nosedives to Monthly Low, Wipes out $600M in 24 hours
- Here’s How ‘Porn’ Led To Historic Crash Of This Token
- Thai SEC Cautions Investors About Risks of DeFi Transactions
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.593 (-4.06%)
- ETH: $1564.86 (-8.06%)
- BNB: $279.6 (-2.41%)
- XRP: $0.3358 (-1.64%)
- ADA: $0.4415 (-5.07%)
- SOL: $34.46 (-7.32%)
- DOGE: $0.06864 (-1.37%)
- DOT: $7.15 (-4.54%)
- SHIB: $0.00001268 (-5.93%)
- AVAX: $21.85 (-4.83%)
Top gainers on Binance:
