Binance Market Update (2022-08-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -1.18% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,785 and $21,682 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,298, down by -0.65%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NKN , WING , and STG , up by 36%, 21%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: