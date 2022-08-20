copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-20)
Binance
2022-08-20 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -1.18% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,785 and $21,682 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,298, down by -0.65%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NKN, WING, and STG, up by 36%, 21%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- These Meme Coins Surges While Major Crypto Prices Drop
- Solana Opens Physical Store In New York But Is It Enough To Turn The Tide For The Troubled Network?
- Long Liquidations Hit $562M in 24 Hours
- SEC Commissioner Refuses To Comment Over Being A Whistleblower
- Hodlnaut Reels Under Threat of Liquidation, Seeks Judicial Management
- This Top Crypto Records Rising Whale Activity And Sentiment After Sell-off
- Bitcoin Plunged to $20.8K, Crypto Markets Erased $120B in 48 Hours (Weekend Watch)
- Cardano Founder Says It’s “Bizarre” to Believe Vasil Hard Fork Not Launching This Year
- Is BAYC Misleading Investors With Bogus NFT IP Claims?
- Crypto Market Nosedives to Monthly Low, Wipes out $600M in 24 hours
- Here’s How ‘Porn’ Led To Historic Crash Of This Token
- Thai SEC Cautions Investors About Risks of DeFi Transactions
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6542 (+0.81%)
- ETH: $1634.82 (-3.66%)
- BNB: $286.9 (+1.06%)
- XRP: $0.3412 (+1.58%)
- ADA: $0.4552 (-2.34%)
- SOL: $36.51 (-1.14%)
- DOGE: $0.06953 (+0.49%)
- DOT: $7.42 (-1.46%)
- SHIB: $0.00001321 (-0.08%)
- AVAX: $22.78 (-0.13%)
Top gainers on Binance:
