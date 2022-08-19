SEC Commissioner Refuses To Comment Over Being A Whistleblower

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has landed under the scrutiny of key digital asset industry leaders over its latest filed lawsuits. Meanwhile, the SEC chair and other officials have been hesitant to comment on it.

SEC delaying investigation?

Hester Peirce, SEC commissioner in an interview refused to answer about certain activities that happened in the commission.

On being asked whether there has been anything happened at the SEC for which you can be a whistleblower, Commissioner replied that “I just can’t answer that”.

John Deaton who is representing the XRP holders in the crucial lawsuit against the SEC took a dig at this comment. He said that nothing is stopping the SEC commissioner anyone answering that.

He added that Peirce can say that she is not suggesting that anyone did something wrong. However, there can be no harm come from launching inquiries over some conflicts. If somehow certain laws were broken or mistakes were made then the commission can learn from it.

XRP lawyer mentioned that Empower oversight secured Hinman’s ethics email. He highlighted the SEC commissioner’s comment that she found Hinman and Clayton to be ethical. However, now it is a proven fact that Hinman was not in line.

XRP lawyer cites Peirce in motions

Meanwhile, Deaton said he praised the SEC Commissioner for around 2 years. He commended her for speaking out against Jay Clayton and SEC chair Gensler’s clarity over the crypto space. XRP’s lawyer mentioned that he has cited Peirce’s comments in his motions in court.

Deaton added that there is nothing legal or ethical that is preventing them from saying that they want an inquiry. However, if Hinman and Clayton are ethical in their dealing then must as that.

However, she can acknowledge that Hinman met his partners even after being asked not to.