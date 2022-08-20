Binance Market Update (2022-08-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -2.26% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,785 and $21,822 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,196, down by -2.72%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STG , WING , and TRIBE , up by 68%, 32%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: