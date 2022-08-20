copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-20)
Binance
2022-08-20 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -2.26% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,785 and $21,822 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,196, down by -2.72%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STG, WING, and TRIBE, up by 68%, 32%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Is BAYC Misleading Investors With Bogus NFT IP Claims?
- Crypto Market Nosedives to Monthly Low, Wipes out $600M in 24 hours
- Here’s How ‘Porn’ Led To Historic Crash Of This Token
- Thai SEC Cautions Investors About Risks of DeFi Transactions
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Aug 19, 2022: The Bears Strike Back!Read Binance OTC's weekly trading insights report here.
- Weekly Market Highlights - Aug 19, 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6469 (+0.56%)
- ETH: $1637.08 (-5.74%)
- BNB: $286.8 (+0.81%)
- XRP: $0.3399 (+0.47%)
- ADA: $0.4574 (-2.39%)
- SOL: $36.78 (+1.46%)
- DOGE: $0.07008 (+0.94%)
- DOT: $7.42 (-0.80%)
- SHIB: $0.00001345 (+4.02%)
- AVAX: $22.78 (+2.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- STG/BUSD (+68%)
- WING/BUSD (+32%)
- TRIBE/BUSD (+24%)
