Cardano Founder Says It’s “Bizarre” to Believe Vasil Hard Fork Not Launching This Year

Hoskinson is still aggrieved with SPOs for choosing to publicize internal issues.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has once again slammed some Stake Pool Operators (SPOs) for bringing Cardano’s private issues to the public.

According to Hoskinson, SPOs that took Cardano’s private issues to the public have succeeded in helping the media to create headlines that are hurting the entire ecosystem.

“The headlines are now catastrophic bug Cardano. And that is what will stick in consumers’ minds, and it will take a lot of marketing and discussion to be able to get that to unstick,” Hoskinson Said.

He further said: “you read about them (testnet) in the crypto media they’re not big events, and they in no way, in any way harm Cardano itself no funds have been lost, no keys have been hacked, no nodes have collapsed. Right now today, transactions are being processed on Cardano just like they were the day before… now people are saying Vasil is probably not going to launch this year is bizarre because we are almost there.”

Hoskinson said the negative headlines about Cardano may also prompt ADA holders to think that Vasil hard fork may not “ship this year.’

For Hoskinson, it is bizarre to think Vasil will not be going live this year, as the upgrade is almost close to launching.

Hoskinson is confident that Vasil will go live this year once 75% of SPOs upgrade to the recently-launched node 1.35.3.

“Vasil features are there, they work, they have been tested thoroughly, and there is a high degree of confidence in them. There is no reason for Vasil not to get over the finish line imminently, “ Hoskinson said.

Somehow, consumers will still have the belief that Vasil will not go live this year due to the negative headlines that have circulated on the internet in the past few days.

FUDs Will Cause Less Adoption of Cardano Projects

The implications of these negative reports about Cardano could hinder people from using the project as well as cause less commercial interest in Vasil, Hoskinson said. He added that it will ultimately cause less adoption for Cardano.

“Those are the real-life consequences of using Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube shows, or other channels to discuss issues that frankly should be discussed via the relevant channels,” Hoskinson added.

Testnet Failure Doesn’t Mean Vasil Will Not Run Smoothly on Mainnet

Hoskinson said SPOs who seem to have issues with node 1.35.3 need to be specific on what they want to test. He said extensive testing has already been done on Vasil by top professionals who have been in the game of testing projects for a long time.

He added that the fact nodes 1.35.1 and 1.35.2 testnet failed does not mean Vasil will not run smoothly on the mainnet.

“Testnets are constructed and destroyed all the time in this industry. That’s [testnet’s] point; they are used to playing around with things and breaking things […] [Failed testnets] will in no way harm Cardano itself,” Hoskinson was quoted as saying.