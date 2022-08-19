Is BAYC Misleading Investors With Bogus NFT IP Claims?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Is BAYC Misleading Investors With Bogus NFT IP Claims?

Abigal Vee - Coingape
2022-08-20 03:01
BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) is one of the most notable NFT collections within the crypto space. NFTs have gained traction in recent years, as several celebrities such as rapper Snoop Dogg show increasing interest in them.
People purchase NFTs with the hope of gaining complete rights to the tokens. However, a recent Galaxy Digital Research shows that might not be the case most of the time.

Yuga Labs allegedly provides no transfer of IP rights to purchasers of BAYC

On Friday, Mike Novogratz’s investment firm Galaxy Digital released a research article on the NFT industry. The company looked to survey NFT licensing in the industry and bust the falsehoods surrounding it. The research highlighted the growing interest in NFTs and noted that the industry likely has a “bright future.”
Nonetheless, it pointed out that, in most cases, when buyers purchase NFTs, they do not receive the appropriate IP rights.
We reviewed the licenses for all of the top NFT collections, and in all cases, except one, the issuers offer only a usage license to the NFT purchaser,
the research article says.
During the research, Galaxy Digital discovered that the proper commercial rights to BAYC and other collections by Yuga Labs are allegedly not transferred to purchasers of the NFTs. This stems from an alleged contradiction in Yuga Labs’ terms of ownership.
According to Yuga Labs, when one purchases a BAYC NFT, one owns the underlying Bored Ape “completely.” Notwithstanding, there is absolutely no provision for transfer of intellectual property (IP) rights to the purchaser of the BAYC, the article claims. This indicates that, in a legal sense, the purchaser allegedly owns no IP rights to the BAYC. The same issue exists with other collections like MAYC and BAKC.

Moonbirds NFTs appear to have the same issue

In addition to this, popular satirist Ryder Ripps had been in the news a few months back due to issues with Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs had sued him for “scamming” consumers with copycat NFTs. Apparently, Ripps created a mimicked version of the BAYC collection which he dubbed RR/BAYC. According to Ripps, this was an attempt to prove that BAYC owners do not really get proper copyrights to their NFTs.
Besides Yuga Labs and the BAYC collection, Galaxy Digital noted another NFT collection that has similar copyright issues. This was the Moonbirds NFT collection, issued by PROOF Collective. The research notes that there is a discrepancy between PROOF Collective’s public statement and the Moonbirds’ license agreement.
The research argues that the issuers of the NFTs—in this case, Yuga Labs and PROOF Collective—are the real owners of the rarity trait. “To truly own that rarity trait, it’s not enough to simply own the digital token entitling you to a license, for the license could change at any time,” it adds.
Notwithstanding, the research mentions that the World of Women (WoW) collection stands out among the bunch. It highlighted that it is the only collection that grants complete IP rights to purchasers of NFTs.
View full text