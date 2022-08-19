Exchange
Here’s How ‘Porn’ Led To Historic Crash Of This Token

Abigal Vee - Coingape
2022-08-20 01:23
A while ago, the $MSI token launched by Martin Shkreli also known as ‘Pharma bro’ on Ethereum, tanked by over 90% in a suspicious rugpull which sold over 160 billion (MSI) tokens. Shkreli recently ‘confessed’ that the hack happened because he downloaded a hacker’s file which he supposed was pornography.

Trojan Virus embedded in the supposed porn file

The eponymous Martin Shkreli Inu tied to Shkreli’s Web3 project ‘Druglike’ recently got ‘hacked’ which resulted in a $450,000 loss after a wallet associated with Shkreli dumped 162 billion MSI tokens on the market.
Shkreli said he got hacked when someone asked on Druglike’s discord channel. YouTuber Muta Anas posted a video calling out Shkreli for his ‘i got hacked’ comment, Shkreli then reached out to Anas to explain what transpired.
He explained that the suspicious token dump was as a result of a malware he fell for while he tried to download some pornography. According to Shkreli, the file which was named after typical porn titles was not an .mp4, but a .zip file containing a 700-megabyte screensaver.
Shkreli who is just fresh out of jail after he got sentenced in 2018 for hiking the price of a life-saving drug by almost 5000% forayed into web3/cryptocurrencies immediately he got out.

Shkreli dishes out investment advice on social media

Per Bloomberg, Shkreli has been all over social media seeking an audience for his investment tips. The former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals AG, center, has gone from investing in crypto while in prison which he said himself, to dishing out investment takes to people.
The former pharma executive has reportedly been hosting investment question-and-answer sessions with his Reddit retail traders followers, which includes AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Shkreli is generally disliked in the U.S after gaining a reputation off of his case in 2018. It’s surprising he still delved back into investment tips almost as soon as he got out when he didn’t even complete his time.
