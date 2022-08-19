copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-19)
Binance
2022-08-19 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -7.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,143 and $23,449 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,342, down by -8.57%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include STG, PORTO, and LAZIO, up by 126%, 50%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Aug 19, 2022: The Bears Strike Back!Read Binance OTC's weekly trading insights report here.
- Weekly Market Highlights - Aug 19, 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights here.
- NFT Weekly Highlights (12th Aug - 19th Aug)
- US Catawba Digital Economic Zone Proposes Recognizing DAOs As Non-Profits or LLCs
- Binance.US Receives its Money Transmitter License in Nevada
- Celsius Bankruptcy Case Requires Independent Examiner Says US Trustee Office
- Ethereum Miners Will Freeze Liquidity Pool After Hard Fork
- Celer Network’s Multi-Chain Bridge Under DNS Attack
- E-commerce Giant MercadoLibre Launches its Own Cryptocurrency MercadoCoin in Brazil
- Decline In Bitcoin Denominated Open Interest Sees Funding Rates Fall Below Neutral
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6608 (-12.66%)
- ETH: $1702.16 (-8.95%)
- BNB: $286.6 (-5.57%)
- XRP: $0.3415 (-9.61%)
- ADA: $0.4655 (-11.94%)
- SOL: $37.18 (-8.78%)
- DOGE: $0.0696 (-10.69%)
- DOT: $7.5 (-10.39%)
- SHIB: $0.00001348 (-5.47%)
- AVAX: $22.96 (-9.21%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- STG/BUSD (+126%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+50%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+17%)
