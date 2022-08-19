Binance Market Update (2022-08-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -7.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,143 and $23,449 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,342, down by -8.57%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include STG , PORTO , and LAZIO , up by 126%, 50%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: