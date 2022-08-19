copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-19)
Binance
2022-08-19 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -8.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,258 and $23,468 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,437, down by -8.59%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include STG, PORTO, and SANTOS, up by 98%, 43%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Aug 19, 2022: The Bears Strike Back!Read Binance OTC's weekly trading insights report here.
- Weekly Market Highlights - Aug 19, 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights here.
- NFT Weekly Highlights (12th Aug - 19th Aug)
- US Catawba Digital Economic Zone Proposes Recognizing DAOs As Non-Profits or LLCs
- Binance.US Receives its Money Transmitter License in Nevada
- Celsius Bankruptcy Case Requires Independent Examiner Says US Trustee Office
- Ethereum Miners Will Freeze Liquidity Pool After Hard Fork
- Celer Network’s Multi-Chain Bridge Under DNS Attack
- E-commerce Giant MercadoLibre Launches its Own Cryptocurrency MercadoCoin in Brazil
- Decline In Bitcoin Denominated Open Interest Sees Funding Rates Fall Below Neutral
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6409 (-14.87%)
- ETH: $1697.21 (-9.38%)
- BNB: $283.8 (-7.07%)
- XRP: $0.3359 (-10.81%)
- ADA: $0.4659 (-13.34%)
- SOL: $36.92 (-10.34%)
- DOGE: $0.06919 (-14.70%)
- DOT: $7.53 (-11.31%)
- SHIB: $0.00001322 (-10.01%)
- AVAX: $22.8 (-11.39%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- STG/BUSD (+98%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+43%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+20%)
