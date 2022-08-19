Binance Market Update (2022-08-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -8.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,258 and $23,468 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,437, down by -8.59%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include STG , PORTO , and SANTOS , up by 98%, 43%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: