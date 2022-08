The Fantom Foundation has welcomed Bubblemaps to its ecosystem in a Twitter post published on Thursday. Bubblemaps is an innovative visual platform for breaking down blockchain data, including FTM tokens and even nonfungible token (NFT) collections.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is down by more than 14% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.3054.