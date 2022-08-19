copy link
Immutable X Announces The Launch Of Deviants NFT
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-19 10:58
The Immutable X team announced via a tweet on Thursday that the Deviants NFT is now live on its blockchain. Deviants is an NFT play and earn trading card game based on real events.
Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is down by more than 12% today and is trading at $0.854 at press time.
