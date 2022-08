The Kava Network team announced in a tweet on Thursday that Cosmostation is set to launch its SPACE protocol exclusively on Kava. Cosmostation is an interchain validator and explorer on the Cosmos blockchain.

Kava

aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets.

KAVA

is down by 10% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.854 at press time.