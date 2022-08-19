Celer Network Says Its cBridge Frontend UI Is Now Up Again

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Thursday that its cBridge frontend UI is now up again with additional monitoring in place. The cBridge experienced a DNS cache poisoning attack on Wednesday, causing some users to be redirected to malicious smart contracts that can drain all approved token amounts.

The team told its users that it strongly recommends that they always check contract addresses that they are interacting with on any DeFi apps as DNS poisoning seems to form a trend.