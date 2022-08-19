copy link
Australia Zoo To Launch 2nd Sustainable NFT Drop On Algorand
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-19 10:12
The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that Australia Zoo has collaborated with Meadow Labs to create a unique Australian wildlife-themed NFT collection leveraging Algorand’s carbon-negative blockchain technology.
The Foundation added that 100 percent of primary proceeds would go towards a range of different Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors conservation projects, initiatives and goals.
Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products.” As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network." ALGO is trading at $0.3075 at press time, down by more than 10% in the last 24 hours.
