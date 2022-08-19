Binance Market Update (2022-08-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -6.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,437 and $23,599 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,782, down by -7.18%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SANTOS , PORTO , and STG , up by 117%, 55%, and 42%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: