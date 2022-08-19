copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-19)
Binance
2022-08-19 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -6.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,437 and $23,599 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,782, down by -7.18%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SANTOS, PORTO, and STG, up by 117%, 55%, and 42%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- NFT Weekly Highlights (12th Aug - 19th Aug)
- US Catawba Digital Economic Zone Proposes Recognizing DAOs As Non-Profits or LLCs
- Binance.US Receives its Money Transmitter License in Nevada
- Celsius Bankruptcy Case Requires Independent Examiner Says US Trustee Office
- Ethereum Miners Will Freeze Liquidity Pool After Hard Fork
- Celer Network’s Multi-Chain Bridge Under DNS Attack
- E-commerce Giant MercadoLibre Launches its Own Cryptocurrency MercadoCoin in Brazil
- Decline In Bitcoin Denominated Open Interest Sees Funding Rates Fall Below Neutral
- ENS Crosses 2M Domain Names
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6378 (-14.11%)
- ETH: $1736.2 (-6.10%)
- BNB: $284.3 (-7.87%)
- XRP: $0.3383 (-10.31%)
- ADA: $0.4685 (-13.37%)
- SOL: $36.25 (-11.54%)
- DOGE: $0.06945 (-14.39%)
- DOT: $7.48 (-11.90%)
- SHIB: $0.00001294 (-12.98%)
- AVAX: $22.31 (-13.66%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SANTOS/BUSD (+117%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+55%)
- STG/BUSD (+42%)
View full text