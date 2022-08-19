copy link
Binance.US Receives its Money Transmitter License in Nevada
Binance
2022-08-19 06:21
Binance.US announced that it had received its Money Transmitter License from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Financial Institutions Division.
“We continue to take the necessary steps to ensure we are operationally compliant across the United States, our customers’ assets are secure, and our platform is safe and transparent,” said Brian Shroder, Chief Executive Officer of Binance.US.
