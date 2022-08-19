Tether Collaborates with BDO to Make Approval For USDT

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tether Collaborates with BDO to Make Approval For USDT

Gauri Pant - Coinnounce
2022-08-19 02:57
Stablecoin issuer Tether has hired BDO Italia to process regular attestation reports, which it hopes to publish monthly rather than quarterly. On August 18, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer announced that it has partnered with Tether. BDO Italy is the Italian branch of the world’s sixth largest audit firm – BDO Audit Services Limited to help Tether publish attestation financial statements for USDT stablecoin reserves.
The stablecoin issuer was previously the “top 12 in the world” Cayman Islands-based audit firm, MHA Cayman , located in the Caribbean (UK) . To ensure the market is backed by real assets, stablecoin issuers provide attestation and assurance reports. Tether began releasing data in early 2021 after agreeing to provide similar information to regulators. As part of the February 2021 agreement with the New York attorney general’s office, the USDT was not properly supported.
“The decision to work with the BDO organization represents a promise to provide significant transparency for holders of Tether tokens, provides daily updates on issued tokens and reserves, and is supported by monthly assurance views,” the company said in a press release.
According to the announcement, “the next step” toward issuing an audit that executives have been promising for months.
Chief Technical Officer Paolo Ardoino said in a statement:
“Tether’s utility has grown beyond being a tool to quickly enter and exit trading positions, and so it’s critical for us to scale with the peer-to-peer and payments markets.”
A Tether spokesperson said an audit was “a priority for us” but declined to comment on whether BDO Italia would also undertake this process or whether MHA Cayman would continue to work on this special report.
View full text