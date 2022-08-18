copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-18)
Binance
2022-08-18 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 0.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,176 and $23,599 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,346, up by 0.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, OG, and ALPINE, up by 127%, 37%, and 34%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ENS Crosses 2M Domain Names
- Ripple vs SEC: Commission Refuses To Produce The Hinman Speech
- Fidelity Chief Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Cheap At Current Level
- Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Crypto Crash Warns Investors; Here’s Why
- Bitcoin Price Coiling Up as Whales Intensify their Holdings, Will BTC Price Reach $25K Now?
- Anthony Hopkins is Launching an NFT Collection To Celebrate His Career
- FDIC Accused of Blocking Crypto Companies’ Access to Banks
- Celsius Network Investment Results In $150M Loss For Canadian Fund Giant
- Ethereum Team Settles Rumors Around Upcoming Merge
- Terra’s Do Kwon Reportedly Enlists New Lawyers In South Korea In Anticipation Of Legal Battle
- By the Numbers: The Signs Bitcoin Miners Are Done Selling
- Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Returns 26,200 Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Clear $67M Debt
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9015 (-1.80%)
- ETH: $1869.9 (+1.67%)
- BNB: $303.3 (-1.53%)
- XRP: $0.3778 (+0.03%)
- ADA: $0.5286 (-1.77%)
- SOL: $40.77 (+0.02%)
- DOGE: $0.07793 (-4.78%)
- DOT: $8.37 (-0.48%)
- SHIB: $0.00001427 (-7.10%)
- AVAX: $25.29 (-3.33%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SANTOS/BUSD (+127%)
- OG/BUSD (+37%)
- ALPINE/BUSD (+34%)
View full text