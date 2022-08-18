copy link
BAYC Sales Soar 100% Overnight as Ape #5383 Sells For $1.45 Million
George Georgiev - CryptoPotato
2022-08-18 16:05
Bored Ape Yacht Club saw a considerable increase in its overall sales volume and the number of traders for the past 24 hours.
This happens as Bored Ape #5383 was sold for 777 ETH, worth some $1.45 million at the time of this writing.
- Bored Ape Yacht Club is arguably the most popular collection of non-fungible tokens and surely the one with the highest floor price.
- At the time of writing this article, the floor price sits at 72 ETH.
- Data from DappRadar shows that over the past 24 hours, BAYC saw a considerable increase in both traders and sales. The total traders over the past day are up 125%, amounting to 27, whereas the collection saw 16 trades, up 100% from yesterday.
- Most notably, the largest sale was that of Bored Ape #5383.
- Th, is is a rare ape and it’s in the top 10% by means of how unique it is.
- Its traits include angry eyes, lumberjack clothes, solid gold fur, an army hat, an orange background, and a bored and unshaven mouth.
