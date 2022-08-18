BAYC Sales Soar 100% Overnight as Ape #5383 Sells For $1.45 Million

Bored Ape Yacht Club saw a considerable increase in its overall sales volume and the number of traders for the past 24 hours.

This happens as Bored Ape #5383 was sold for 777 ETH, worth some $1.45 million at the time of this writing.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is arguably the most popular collection of non-fungible tokens and surely the one with the highest floor price.

At the time of writing this article, the floor price sits at 72 ETH.

Data from DappRadar shows that over the past 24 hours, BAYC saw a considerable increase in both traders and sales. The total traders over the past day are up 125%, amounting to 27, whereas the collection saw 16 trades, up 100% from yesterday.

Most notably, the largest sale was that of Bored Ape #5383.

Source: OpenSea

Th, is is a rare ape and it’s in the top 10% by means of how unique it is.

Its traits include angry eyes, lumberjack clothes, solid gold fur, an army hat, an orange background, and a bored and unshaven mouth.

