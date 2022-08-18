copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-18)
Binance
2022-08-18 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 0.69% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,176 and $23,647 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,450, up by 0.24%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, OG, and ALPINE, up by 122%, 50%, and 36%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ripple vs SEC: Commission Refuses To Produce The Hinman Speech
- Fidelity Chief Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Cheap At Current Level
- Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Crypto Crash Warns Investors; Here’s Why
- Bitcoin Price Coiling Up as Whales Intensify their Holdings, Will BTC Price Reach $25K Now?
- Anthony Hopkins is Launching an NFT Collection To Celebrate His Career
- FDIC Accused of Blocking Crypto Companies’ Access to Banks
- Celsius Network Investment Results In $150M Loss For Canadian Fund Giant
- Ethereum Team Settles Rumors Around Upcoming Merge
- Terra’s Do Kwon Reportedly Enlists New Lawyers In South Korea In Anticipation Of Legal Battle
- By the Numbers: The Signs Bitcoin Miners Are Done Selling
- Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Returns 26,200 Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Clear $67M Debt
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9277 (-0.65%)
- ETH: $1872.95 (+2.29%)
- BNB: $305.5 (-0.59%)
- XRP: $0.3766 (+0.97%)
- ADA: $0.5376 (+0.30%)
- SOL: $41.18 (+0.19%)
- DOGE: $0.08112 (-0.25%)
- DOT: $8.49 (+0.95%)
- SHIB: $0.00001469 (-4.36%)
- AVAX: $25.72 (-1.49%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SANTOS/BUSD (+122%)
- OG/BUSD (+50%)
- ALPINE/BUSD (+36%)
