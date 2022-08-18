copy link
NEAR Protocol Delays Its Wallet Migration
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-18 15:19
The Near Protocol announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has delayed its wallet migration. Originally, the plan was to begin transitioning wallet.near.org into the multi-wallet portal starting August 17th. However, based on community feedback following the July 29th wallet.near.org transition announcement, the MyNearWallet team, Pagoda, and NEAR Foundation realized a rethink was needed to ensure the smoothest user experience possible.
The team said it would be gathering feedback from the community over the next few months and deciding on a more appropriate path forward. The Foundation believes this is the right move for the NEAR ecosystem.
NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees. NEAR is trading at $5.096, down by 6% in the last 24 hours.
