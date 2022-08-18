NEAR Protocol Delays Its Wallet Migration

The Near Protocol announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has delayed its wallet migration. Originally, the plan was to begin transitioning wallet.near.org into the multi-wallet portal starting August 17th. However, based on community feedback following the July 29th wallet.near.org transition announcement, the MyNearWallet team, Pagoda, and NEAR Foundation realized a rethink was needed to ensure the smoothest user experience possible.

The team said it would be gathering feedback from the community over the next few months and deciding on a more appropriate path forward. The Foundation believes this is the right move for the NEAR ecosystem.