Immutable X Partners With Wagyu Games

The Immutable X team announced via a tweet on Wednesday that it has partnered with Wagyu Games. Wagyu Games is a blockchain gaming platform with a focus on FPS gaming. The partnership will see Immutable X power the Undead Blocks game on Ethereum Layer-2.

Immutable X

is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet.

IMX

is down by more than 1.54% today and is trading at $0.962 at press time.