The Sandbox Alpha Season 3 Will Commence On August 24th

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that Alpha Season 3 will commence on August 24th. The team said players will have the chance to play The Sandbox’s biggest season yet and discover solo and multiplayer experiences that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down by more than 0.28% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.2202 per token.