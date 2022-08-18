Pancakeswap Urges Its Community To Vote On A New Rewards Adjustment Proposal

The Pancakeswap team urged its community members on Twitter to vote on its new rewards adjustment proposal. With this proposal, Chefs aim to reallocate rewards to high-value, high-performing farms. This will help the Pancakeswap team to keep bringing more Syrup Pools to the community.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by 1.3% today and is currently trading at $3.960.