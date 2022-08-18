copy link
Iron Bank integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Optimism
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-18 15:12
The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Iron Bank has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the Optimism blockchain. Iron Bank is a decentralized lending platform focused on capital efficiency, allowing protocols and individuals to supply and borrow cryptoassets. The integration will help ensure that users' collateralization ratios are based on accurate, tamper-proof market data.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 0.7% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $8.067 at press time.
