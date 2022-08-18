Iron Bank integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Optimism

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Iron Bank has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the Optimism blockchain. Iron Bank is a decentralized lending platform focused on capital efficiency, allowing protocols and individuals to supply and borrow cryptoassets. The integration will help ensure that users' collateralization ratios are based on accurate, tamper-proof market data.

