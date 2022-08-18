ApeCoin Newsletter Writer Vulkan Shares Views On The Coin's Recent Peak

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ApeCoin Newsletter Writer Vulkan Shares Views On The Coin's Recent Peak

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-08-18 13:31
SNEAK PEEK
  • ApeCoin newsletter writer Vulkan shares views on the recent peak of the coin seen in April.
  • A high of $25 was touched by the coin during the land sale of Otherside Meta.
  • An increased number of holders is resulting in a minimum number of people voting on DAO.
A tweet from ApeCoin newsletter writer Vulkan was shared recently commenting on Ape holders.
As per the tweet shared, he stated that on the Otherside Meta land sale in April, the prices of ApeCoin touched a high of around $25. However, since then, that level was not touched. Also, the number of Ape holders has already recovered back to its peak after experiencing a similar dip post land sale.
He considers it a positive sign for the growth and development of the ecosystem, and this metric will continue to increase companies like Gucci in the future. Increasing and spreading awareness adoption of ApeCoin is important; meanwhile, the company is developing new projects.
Continuing his statement, he added that as the number of holders is increasing, there are minimum numbers of people voting on DAO proposals. The breakdown of the votes cast at each of the first 14 proposals.
For the upcoming proposals, less than 1% of addresses have voted. Also, the staking proposals have less than 3% of holders voting. As per his views, he hopes that the delegation system proposed by Maaria Bajwa can help improve these numbers, and more of the audience can participate as the DAO progresses. Concluding the tweet thread, he mentioned tracking the metrics in his weekly newsletter. For the additional charts, one can check out @1kbeetlejuice‘s @DuneAnalytics page.
The post ApeCoin newsletter writer Vulkan shares views on the recent peak of the coin appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text